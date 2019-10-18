Richard Nelson

1969-2019
Richard (Rick) Keith Nelson, age 50, passed away Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, after fighting CML Leukemia. Rick is the loving and kind son of Keith W. Nelson and Fran Tannehill Nelson Burger.
He is loved by his sister, Monica Lynn Nelson MacArthur, brother in law, Paul MacArthur, and his nieces and nephews (whom he adored and who adored him): Emma, Jacob, Ammon, Isaiah, Maxwell, Sennet and Elijah MacArthur.
Rick is also loved by his stepfather, Charles Burger, and his stepmother, Calleen Merrill Ramsey Nelson.
He has many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that he loved very much!
Viewing will be held October 20, 4:00pm-6:00pm at Walker Mortuary, 187 South Main St., Spanish Fork, UT. His funeral to be held October 21, at 11:00am, at the Spanish Fork 11th Ward chapel, 505 East 900 North, Spanish Fork, UT. Interment at Salem Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.