1964 — 2020
He Left Us Way Too Soon. A tribute of a life well lived, no matter how short.
Richard Paul Giles, born March 19, 1964 died March 3, 2020. We lost Richard earlier this week due to a sudden heart attack while sleeping in his home in Newport Beach, CA.
Richard was a loving Son, Father, Brother and Significant Other. He is survived by his parents, Marlin and Mary Palfreyman Giles, his son Riley Giles, his sibling Analee Schwartz, husband Jeff Schwartz, and his significant other, Bratis Peralta, all in Utah.
Richard obtained his Eagle Scout Award at an early age of 13. He was a member of the LDS Church. He graduated from Springville High School and Seminary. As a young man he had a paper route. He worked for his dad at Utah Service Station for 3 years. He then held a job with W.W. Clyde Construction for 5 years where he learned his trade and ran heavy equipment at an early age. Richard also lived in Park City, Utah where he grew as an Inventor and Entrepreneur Engineer of many different entities. He was always vastly creative and could do anything. He created a company called Heatwurx and A.R.T., both to improve roads, franchising and improve the environment through recycling. He was always making the world a better cleaner place to live for all of us. His entrepreneurial skills were pristine and always did everything with class and dignity. He always thought of others when inventing new products and gave many the opportunity to succeed. His legacies will move forward by all the wonderful people that loved him and worked with him. His beautiful significant other, Bratis Peralta is also loved by all and is just as inspiring as himself. They were so good with each other and meant to be together forever.
He was so creative, loving, kind, mentoring, and generous to those around him. He will be so deeply missed and never forgotten.
Someone who is there when you need him; someone who picks you up when you fall; a person who sticks up for you when no one else will; Richard was always a friend to all. To inspire and understand truth; to hold onto what you love; the most important thing is; that Richard is at peace above.
A private funeral service was previously held in Newport Beach and then at Corona Del Mar where his ashes will be spread to inspire the rest of the world. Another service will proceed at a later date.