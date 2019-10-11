1934-2019
Richard Willard Gailey, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 in St. George, Utah. Richard was born the 1st of June 1934, in Logan, Utah to Joseph & Edith Gailey. He married Anne Dietrick in the Los Angeles LDS Temple Aug. 10th 1956. They had six children, Chari (Larry) Garrett, Middleton, Idaho; Richard R. (Darlene) Gailey, Calgary, Alberta; Robert Gailey, Utah; Michael (Christine) Gailey, Piney Creek, NC; Janelle Gailey, St. George, Utah and Christine Gailey Baresco, deceased. There are 15 grandchildren and there are currently 6 great grandchildren.
Richard worked for BYU in both the Motion Picture Dept. and later the Television Dept. They moved to Calgary, Alberta in 1967 where Dick established and directed the Television, Stage & Radio Arts Dept. for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). He retired in 1990.
Dick was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all his life. He served in the scouting program, family history program and in two different Bishoprics. His favorite Church calling was the Scouts where he could camp in the beautiful Canadian Rocky Mountains. In 1996/97 Dick & Anne served an LDS mission in Nauvoo, Illinois
His parents and his daughter, Christine predeceased him. Surviving him are his wife, Anne, and five children; their many beloved grandchildren, their six great grandchildren and his two sisters, Judith (Mel) McCoy, of St. George, Utah and Kathleen Ransom, of Smithfield, Utah.
Friends are invited to the graveside service Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, UT.
