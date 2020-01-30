1936-2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Richard William Kendall, returned to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 83.
Richard was born on March 24, 1936 in Ogden, Utah and is the oldest son of Carl William Kendall & Selma Vera Pedersen. He attended South High School in Salt Lake City and shortly after graduating, joined the Utah National Guard where he remained active for nine years. He was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the West Spanish American Mission which covered all of Arizona and parts
of California. After returning from his mission, he pursued a degree in political science from the University of Utah.
He married Isabella Porch in the Salt Lake City temple on March 14, 1962, and they raised five children together. Richard spent much of his employment as a special agent with the FBI. This took him and his family to California, Texas, Virginia, and Nevada. He enjoyed his work and its sometimes grand adventures and retired after 23 years. This allowed him to relocate his family back to his roots in Utah.
Richard was a quiet example of devotion, service, and love. He held many church callings over his lifetime including opening the first branch of the LDS church in McKinney, Texas. A few years into retirement, Richard and Isabel served a year-long mission to the Washington, D.C. temple, a place of many cherished memories. The two of them also served faithfully in other temples and as Church Service Missionaries at the Missionary
Training Center in Provo, Utah. He is well loved and respected by many
with whom he has served over the years.
Richard is survived by his sweetheart of almost 58 years, Isabella Porch Kendall, five children, Heather Ann Jensen (Scott), Bradley Carl Kendall (Michelle), Scott William Kendall (Michelle), Vicki Lyn Aragon (Larry), Michael Joseph Kendall (Erica) and both sisters, Carol Oliver (Dave) and Diane Barclay. Sixteen grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren were blessed to have been born during his lifetime and brought great joy into his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Avalon Kendall.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at the Sunset Hills 2nd Ward chapel at 1152 North 400 West in American Fork. Services will start at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 AM. Internment will be at the American Fork Cemetery.
We wish to thank the many selfless hands at Highland Glen Assisted Living Center for all that they did to make Richard’s last weeks comfortable. There were many other friends and neighbors who also served him through acts of kindness and love during this time. We express heartfelt gratitude to all!