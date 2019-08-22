1960-2019
Rick Ruel Evans, 58, of Provo, was born December 7, 1960 and passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 suddenly at his home.
A lifelong resident of Provo, Rick was an adventurous and avid outdoorsman who loved skiing, hiking, attending concerts, and listening to KRCL Radio. He was extremely generous and always willing to give freely of his time for conversation, projects or a listening ear to family and friends alike. He loved his family dearly and especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Marilynn Evans and his brother, Dan Vance. He is survived by his sister and best friend, Terry Evans-Gibson (Randy); his children: Tyler, Lindsay Garrett (Noah), Laura Dessens (Renzo), Kenny and their mother, Lela Faux; his beloved grandchildren: Wyatt, Riley, Bear and Scout Garrett, Treven Evans, Emilia and Sophie Dessens; nieces, Wendy Jordan (Randall and Luka) and Aurora Gibson, along with many other family, friends and loved ones.
A friend and supporter to all, Rick was a special person who was dearly loved. All those who knew and loved him will miss his smile, humor, and endless conversations. He will be forever in our hearts.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 North 600 East, Lehi, Utah. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 23 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.