1977-2019
Rik Y (James Richard) Dalebout, age 42, passed away from depression and other health-related complications in Layton Utah, on October 10, 2019.
He was born on April 11, 1977, in Provo, UT. He grew up attending schools in Orem, and graduated from Mountain View High School in 1995. He loved playing Dungeons & Dragons, Super Mario Brothers, everything Gothic and video games. He was still a kid at 42 and always the nonconformist.
He moved to Layton in 1998 where he worked for AOL and then the IRS until his death. He was always kind and gentle and was misunderstood at times as he made is way in this world. He found love once in his life but it was not to last. Towards the end of his life, he was in constant pain and suffered much.
He is survived by his father, James, mother, Claire Johnson Kulawinski and her husband Jay (Rik’s close friend and 2nd father), siblings Craig (Khanh), Angie Vincent, and Jeffery (Melinda). Also nieces Christina, Haley and Kelsey. He was preceded in death by his niece, Alyssa, grandparents, Harold & Louise Dalebout and Douglas and Helen Johnson.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, October 26 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grandview 9th Ward Meetinghouse 1555 North 1350 West Provo, UT.