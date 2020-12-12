1953 ~ 2020
Robert Alan Allman passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2020 from a massive heart attack. He was born on November 17, 1953 to Thomas and Joyce Brimhall Allman. Rob grew up working on the family mink farm where he learned to work hard and play hard. He had a work ethic that would last a lifetime. He graduated in 1972 from Orem High School and in 1974 married his high school sweetheart, Laurel Jarman. Together they raised 4 boys but years later divorced. Rob purchased the footing and
foundation company that he worked for right out of high school. He ran a very successful business for many years until he retired in 2008. Rob then married Julie Martin and together they had a daughter but
divorced soon after.
Rob loved anything outdoors, whether it was camping, hunting, fishing at
Strawberry or just hanging out the the "property" in Nephi. In his later years he became obsessed with golf, playing every chance he could with his boys and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Joyce and recently his older brother, Mark. Rob is survived by his sons, Kyle & Stacy, Springville, Jeff, Orem, Russell & Cecily, Nephi Mike, Orem and daugher Natalie Jo, Pocatello Idaho. Also his brother, Craig & Julie, Orem. Grandchildren, Chandler, Hadlee and Colton along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering on Sunday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem Utah.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at: walkersanderson.com