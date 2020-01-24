Robert was Born Dec. 5 1936 in Spanish Fork Utah to Allen Spencer and Mae Taylor Larsen. Robert Passed away peacefully in his Spanish Fork Home, January 21, 2020. Robert married Maxine Hales June 10th, 1955. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. Dad and mom owned and operated Larsen's Nursing Home in Lehi for 25 years. Providing a very high quality of life to many. Dad had many jobs throughout his life and was a great provider for his family. He also owned and operated Robert Larsen Trucking for many years. After retirement mom and dad moved to Nephi, and spent many winters in Yuma . Making many friends and maintaining friendships throughout his life. Dad spent the last 7 years living in his home town of Spanish Fork and enjoyed living close to his friends and family. Robert is survived by 6 children. Patricia (Alan) Swenson of Benjamin, Pamela (Charles) Hickman Lehi, Paula (Rocky) Petroff Lehi, Allen (Sherri) Larsen Saratoga Springs, Steven Larsen Nephi, Brent (Nikki) Larsen of Saratoga Springs. 28 Grandchildren and soon to be 50 Great Grand Children. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Wife Maxine, daughter-in-law Joan Larsen. Gr. Grandson Dagen Petroff, 2 sisters Bonnie Huff, Sandra Snow, and many others. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 28th at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork 19th Ward Meeting house, 587 N Main Street. Family and Friends may call at the church Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and from 9:30- 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral services. To read the full obituary visit www.NelsonMortuary.com