Robert Allen Williams was born on November 20, 1957 to Bessie M. and Wayne W. Williams. He died on January 10, 2020. He graduated from LDS Business College in 1986. He married Nikki Jackson in 1988. He was very outgoing and loved making friends everywhere he went. He loved making people laugh and telling jokes. He was small in stature but large in spirit.
He is survived by his wife, Nikki and two children, Elisabeth and Jonathan. His siblings, Richard (Linda), Bonnie, Linda (Carl), Karen (Gordon), Ellen (Darrell). He is proceeded in death by his parents and one sister, Barbara.
He was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta and suffered many broken bones over his lifetime. He chose to donate his body
to the U of U medical center after death so they could study his body in hopes of helping further research towards treatment.
His service will be on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the LDS Meeting House at 140 North 400 West Orem, Utah. A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. in the R.S. room prior to the funeral at 12 noon.