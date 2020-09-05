Robert Avery Oates
1930 - 2020
Robert Avery (Bob) Oates, peacefully exited this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Bob was the eldest of three children born to Avery and May Skousen Oates on March 20, 1930. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathe Moneta Montierth Oates, who passed away in 2007. He is also preceded in death by his benevolent mother, father, and brother, Donald Reed Oates, and survived by his sister, Barbara May Oates Wilhelm Freeman.
He served as a Stake Missionary to the Arizona Papago Indian Reservation.
Bob and Moneta were sealed in the Mesa, AZ Temple on June 5, 1952. Bob was an exceptional athlete, excelling in baseball, basketball, football, and track. One of his highlights was receiving the All-Church MVP award in both basketball and softball in 1958.
In 1959, Bob and Moneta and family moved GA to work for the Deseret Cattle Ranch. They settled in Albany, GA for the next 20 years.
After moving to UT in 1979 to be closer to 3 of their 6 children attending BYU, Bob and Moneta retuned to GA as they served in the Georgia, Macon Mission 1997-1998 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They are survived by their 6 children, Brad and (Karen) Oates, Dallas, TX; Melissa and (Byran) Jolley, Bakersfield, CA; Barry and (Karen) Oates serving a church mission in Jamaica; Bart and (Michelle) Oates, Morristown, NJ; Melinda and (Steve) Sumsion, Springville, UT; and Michelle and (Greg) Lott, Orem, UT.
Due to COVID19, a small viewing was held on Tuesday, August 25th at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary and a graveside celebration was held on Wednesday, Aug 26th at the Provo Cemetery.