Robert "Bob" David Hill
Robert "Bob" David Hill, died on April 25, 2021, in Loveland, Ohio surrounded by his beautiful family after a long battle with cancer. He had just celebrated his 80th birthday two days prior to his death. Bob was born on April 23, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bob graduated from Orem High School in 1959 where he met and married Myrna Ekins in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated with a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah. He retired from General Electric with over 30 years of service. Bob is survived by: Myrna Ekins Hill; daughter, Kim (Chad) Jensen; sons, Robert K Hill and Dr. Korey (Kathy) Hill; step-sister, Judy Ingram; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by: his parents, Kelsey J and Amy Jones Hill; brother, Richard K Hill; and step-brother, John Hill. Private funeral services for the family will be held on Friday, April 30th at Mueller Funeral Home in Mason, Ohio and burial will take place at Gate of Heaven in Cincinnati, Ohio. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.