1953-2019
Robert “Bob” Ken Sweat, left this earth December 18, 2019 in St. George, UT. Born January 19, 1953 to Melven & Florence Mary Ricord Sweat in SLC, UT. Graduated from Tabiona High School, served an LDS mission in Dublin Ireland. He worked for Utah Transit Authority and was proud of his 42 years there. Married Carol Jean Romriell May 11, 1985 in Granger, UT.
Bob loved hunting and fishing with his family. He was the favorite uncle and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. At Christmas, he spent his time as Santa’s helper and was privilege to go down to the Hopi Nation to deliver toys and joy to the children.
Bob is survived by his wife Carol Sweat, Fairview, UT; siblings, Joseph Sweat, SLC, UT; Delbert (Laurie) Sweat, Mesquite, NV; James (Glenna) Sweat, Mesquite, NV; Anna (Tad) Spader, Snowflake, AZ and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lewis, Marylou, Gary, Raymond Sweat, Rella Gandy.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Fairview 2nd Ward Chapel (125 E 100 N) with a viewing from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. prior to service at the church. Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.