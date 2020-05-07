Robert “Bob” Lee Potts

1926-2020
Robert Lee Potts passed away on May 4, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He was born on December 9, 1926 to Joseph Edgar and Clara Esther Baker Potts in Decatur, Illinois. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He then met and married Geraldine Roberts on November 20, 1947. They were lovingly married for 72 years!
Bob owned Industrial Regulators and Torch in Provo where he repaired welding equipment. He enjoyed hunting and the cabin in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, but most of all spending time with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Geraldine; daughters, Christine Miller and Carolyn (Craig) Anderson; grandson, Kenny Anderson; 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and brother, Ken (Doris) Potts. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Beaman; son, David Lee Potts; grandson, Jerry Allan Anderson and brother, Harry Potts.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.