Robert Brent Bullough Aug 29, 2020 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Brent Bullough Robert Brent Bullough passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. To offer condolences and for the full obituary, please visit www.SpringCreekMortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Brent Bullough Condolence Pass Away Obituary See what people are talking about at The Community Table!