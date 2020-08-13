Robert & Cumorah Holdaway
Robert Eugene Holdaway was born August 8, 1929 in Provo Utah. Born to Walter Roland and Edna Margaret Knudsen Holdaway. He lived his entire life in Vineyard. He attended Vineyard Elementary School. He attended Lincoln Junior and Senior High. He was a good student participating in the FFA debate team and singing in the mix chorus. He played on the great Lincoln Tigers football team. He loved his coach Sandy Dixon. Out of high school he attended BYU for two years then joined his father on the farm. He lived his entire life on the farm, owned by his father and then himself. The farm was named Walter R. Holdaway and Son. He was a very successful farmer.
Robert was involved heavily with the Utah Farm Bureau going from local president to county vice president and then Council president and onto the Utah State Farm Bureau Board for many years. While he was involved with Farm Bureau, he was asked to also serve on the Utah County planning commission which he did for several years. He was involved in the organization of Vineyard town and served on the Town Council for several years.
Robert and Cumorah Gordon were married and sealed in the Salt Lake City temple on August 17, 1949. He met Cumorah the first day of seventh grade. Together they both attended BYU. They have been avid BYU fans ever since.
Robert served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Cumorah also served a church mission in London, England. They later served two stake missions.
Robert was the youngest child in his family. His siblings, all deceased now, were brothers Clyde, Howard and Ross, and sister Lyle Facer. Robert and Cumorah are survived by five children and their spouses, Karen Stewart, Brent (deceased) and Reta Holdaway, Keith and Joni Holdaway, Sherrie Kaye and David Miller and JaNae and Nate Riley. Together they have 32 grandchildren and 75 greatgrandchildren and loved each and every one of them.
Robert had a powerful testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served his family and others valiantly.
Cumorah Gordon Holdaway left this earth on August 10, 2020 at 4:53 AM. She turned 91 years old this year. She was born January 9, 1929 in Orem, Utah, to Curtis E Gordon and Minnie Elizabeth Crandall. She was the seventh child of seven girls and one boy. She and her sisters and brother lived on a fruit farm working shoulder to shoulder alongside their parents. Their dad made the early morning picking fruit fun by singing all the time. She loved playing softball. She played her best game at age 60, when in one inning she made all three outs.
Cumorah attended school in Orem at Spencer Elementary and then Sharon Elementary then to Lincoln Junior High. She met Robert Eugene Holdaway the first day of seventh grade. They knew each other and were friends and did things together in their boy/girl groups but did not officially date until the football banquet in the 11th grade. She was involved in musical programs and singing in a sextet all through High School. She and Robert graduated together at Lincoln High School seminary and High School. They both attended BYU, Cumorah for only one year. She worked for Dr. Richins as the receptionist and bookkeeper until she and Robert were married and sealed on August 17, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple.
They lived in Vineyard all of their lives and loved being there. Cumorah loved being on the farm with Robert and his dad, driving the truck and harvesting crops. She loved gardening. She served in the PTA and served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings. She was Stake Young Women's President for nine years.
She enjoyed singing, especially with two of her sisters, Jenny and Libby, known as the Gordon sisters. She accompanied her father on the piano when he sang for funerals, weddings, building dedications, etc. She always enjoyed being involved in music.
She loved all her friends and good people in the Farm Bureau organization. She and Robert loved to travel with her friends to conventions and took extended trips to many countries.
She dearly loves her siblings Alta, Susie, Maxine, Jenny, her only brother Dee, Libby, and her sister Dixie. Dixie is the only one alive still. Cumorah and Robert have 5 children and their spouses, Karen Stewart, Brent (deceased) and Reta Holdaway, Keith and Joni Holdaway, Sherrie-Kaye and David Miller, and JaNae and Nate Riley. Cumorah has 32 grandchildren and 75 great grandchildren. She dearly loves each and every one of them.
Cumorah loves America. She is one of the best flag-waving Americans you will ever meet.
Cumorah Gordon Holdaway has an incredible testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loves our Savior.
A visitation for both will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:30 pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater, 600 South 400 East, Orem, Utah. Masks are encouraged along with social distancing. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.