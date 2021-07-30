Robert Darold Allan
17 August 1931 - 27 July 2021
Robert Darold Allan passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, 27 July 2021. Bob lived strong and quiet, and he died strong and quiet. As his grandson, Evan Lightfoot, wrote of him, "One should never underestimate the power our presence has on us. Be it a hand to hold, a kind word to say, a companion through a storm. Even now his presence brings strength to those around him - His family."
Bob was born in Provo, Utah, 17 August 1931, to Nephi Ronald and Juliet (Roberts) Allan. He was raised in Springville, Utah and loved everything about growing up in a small town, from killing hundreds of mice at a friend's chicken farm to sneaking a large trout down his overalls at the fish hatchery. Although short of stature he was quick and fast and excelled in track while in high school.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life. His dream of serving a mission for the Church was dashed when he was notified that he was going to be drafted during the Korean War. Bob never liked being forced to do something and instead of being drafted, he enlisted in the Army and served in the 40th Division, 160th Infantry, Heavy Mortar Company. Following active combat in Korea, he spent his last year of military service stationed at Fort Lewis, in Tacoma, WA, where he fell in love with the Northwest.
After the war he married Maurine Bird and they began their life and family in Springville, UT. But Bob's love for the Northwest kept pulling at him and he took his wife and two little children to Renton, WA where they lived happily for 64 years. Robert worked as a machinist for 32 years for Boeing and Spider Staging and provided well for his wife and family. He never missed a day of work, and when he gave notice of his retirement he was told, "You can't retire until tomorrow." Again, not liking to be forced to do anything, he replied, "Well, then, tomorrow I am taking a sick day."
He loved everything about the outdoors, from hunting and fishing in the mountains to digging for clams on the beach. He and Maurine loved taking short trips along the Pacific Coast and up into the Cascade mountains. They would always take the side roads off the beaten path and there are very few roads or dead ends they haven't explored. Bob especially loved taking his bride to Long Beach, WA to celebrate their anniversary every year. In September 2019, they sold their beloved home and moved to Plain City, UT.
Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maurine Bird, their three children: Stuart (Joyce) Allan, Cindy (Matt) Lightfoot, and Nancy (Kent) Rappleye; nine grandchildren, and 13.3 great-grandchildren.
