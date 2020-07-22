Robert Dean Larsen

1942 — 2020
Robert D. Larsen, age 78, passed away on July 18, 2020, surrounded by family. Robert was born in Washington D.C., to Ernest Larsen and Grace Austin. After high school he married Linda Durrant and had four children, later divorced. He then married Robin Curtis and they had two children. They were married for 41 years and had retired to Price, Utah.
Robert grew up in Lehi, Utah and spent his early adult life there. He later moved to Salt Lake County where he spent his time working in retail sales and raising a family. He
loved spending time with family and friends camping, at barbeques, birthdays, and family reunions. He enjoyed playing golf and did so whenever he had a chance. He also learned a great deal about collecting and tumbling rocks, a hobby enjoyed with Robin.
He is survived by his wife Robin Larsen Price, Utah; Robbie Larsen (son) Lehi, Utah; Lisa (daughter) Don Siegmeier American Fork, Utah; Travis (son) Stella Larsen Elk
Ridge, Utah; Tyler Larsen (son) Las Vegas, Nevada; Christopher (son) Sokha Larsen South Jordan, Utah; Ryan Larsen (son) Price, Utah; Jon (brother) Carmen Larsen Lehi,
Utah; Ray (brother) Edna Larsen St. Augustine, Florida; grandchildren Nicole Cardenas, Heath Siegmeier, Alec Larsen, Mya Larsen, Leo Larsen, Atlas Larsen; and seven great- grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by Ernest and Grace Larsen parents, Kay Larsen brother, Marilyn Cardon sister, Paul Larsen brother.
A graveside service will be held at the Lehi City Cemetery on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price, Utah where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Robert online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.