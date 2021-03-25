Robert Douglas Pendray
April 28, 1940 - March 19, 2021
Robert Douglas Pendray (80) of Salem Utah passed away peacefully in his home on March 19, 2021 and is now reunited with his sweetheart Nan. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born on April 28th, 1940 to Robert and Christine (Johnson) Pendray in Nephi Utah. Robert graduated from Orem High school and attended some college but quickly pursued his dream of owning his own company and began Pendray Homes and Pendray Construction. He was very successful in his career as a home builder and served as President of the Utah State Home Builders Association as well as the Utah County Home Builders Association. Robert and his brother Jim spent several years in Delta Utah building homes as well as the Pendray Plaza Motel, theater, bowling alley, restaurant, and office building. Bob also built hundreds of homes throughout Utah including, St. George, Beaver, Moab, Orem, Provo, Salem, Payson and more. Robert Pendray's homes won several Parade of Homes throughout his years as a home builder. His name will forever leave a legacy in the state of Utah.
Robert married the love of his life Nan Black Pendray on September 16, 1962. They were married for 56 years and raised five children. Robert W. Pendray Jr., Cathy Hancock (Kelly Hancock), Judy Lewis (Bob Lewis), Rebecca Francis, and Jon Pendray (Farrah Pendray). Bob and Nan have 18 grandchildren and 8 (almost 9) great-grandchildren. Bob and Nan served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints at the Mormon Battalion in San Diego California from August 2007 to August 2008.
Bob adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and looked forward to packing up his horses and wagon and going hunting every year with his kids and grandkids. He also loved taking his family to Lake Powell sometimes up to three times every summer. But Bobs biggest weakness was definitely Disneyland. He and Nan held season passes and would go to Disneyland every chance they got. (Even without the grandkids!) Bob and Nan also loved loading up their motorhome and taking road trips all over. But their favorite destination was La Jolla beach in San Diego. Together, they would sit for hours watching and listening to the ocean waves crash on the cliffs below. Bob and Nan's lives revolved around their family and he will be truly missed by all.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Nan Black Pendray, his parents Robert and Christine Pendray, his brother Jim Pendray, and his granddaughter Celene Hancock.
The family will only be holding a graveside service at Salem cemetery on Saturday March 27th at 11:00 am.
