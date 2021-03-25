Robert Douglas Pendray

Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected.