Robert Edgar Graul
April 30, 1932 - February 18, 2021
Robert Edgar Graul, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed peacefully from complications of COVID-19 on February 18, 2021 in Orem, UT surrounded by loving family.
Bob was born on April 30, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA to Edgar Graul and Hilda Schwarm. He grew up in an extended loving family on Spencer Avenue following his father's death in a car accident in 1940. Bob's mother Hilda and her three children lived upstairs in a duplex built by her brother Oscar, who lived downstairs with his wife and two children. His family were faithful Christians, and he learned the joys of service and hard work from an early age. He graduated from Carrick High School and then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Bob served as an officer in the Army Signal Corps in Philadelphia, PA following graduation.
Bob met Margaret Palmieri while they worked at the Signal Corps. She became his devoted wife and companion for over 54 years. Bob and Peg were married on June 14, 1958, and started their life together in Pittsburgh, PA where their two sons, Edgar and Gregory, were born. Later, while living in Toledo, OH, Peg, Bob and their two sons became members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family was later sealed for eternity in the Washington D.C. Temple while living in Willow Grove, PA.
Bob and Peg spent most of their married lives in Willow Grove, PA where they made many life-long friends. After living in PA for 37 years, Bob & Peg moved to Orem, UT in 2007 to be closer to their sons and their families. Bob often said how much he loved being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob and Peg took an aquatic aerobics class taught by Laura Bagshaw. Peg passed away suddenly at home on December 29, 2012. In the years following, Bob and Laura's friendship matured and they were sealed in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple on August 15, 2015. Laura brought joy to Bob as they shared a love of music, especially opera, and table tennis. Laura lovingly sustained and cared for Bob throughout their marriage.
Bob was a faithful and dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ. He joyfully looked for opportunities to serve others, whether in planning and leading congregational music, singing in a choir, being a temple ordinance worker, participating in the American Legion or simply by aiding neighbors.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Graul, his mother, Hilda Schwarm, and his first wife, Margaret Palmieri. Bob is survived by his wife Laura and his sisters Ruth Dudt and Barbara Kelly. He is also survived by his sons Edgar (Elizabeth) and Gregory (Janet); six grandchildren: Michael (Amielee), Julia (Colton) Moffitt, Megan (Isaac) Alger, Robert (Lexie), Benjamin (Maggie) and Joseph; and six great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, UT. Due to COVID, the funeral service will be restricted to family members only. The service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00 am and will be webcast online at www.walkersanderson.com. Interment will be in the Timpanogos Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1000 North 400 East, Orem, UT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Metropolitan Opera (www.metopera.org) or to your favorite charity.