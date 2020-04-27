Robert Edward Hahne Apr 27, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Edward Hahne, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Services are entrusted to Premier Funeral Services in Orem. (801) 960-9150 https://www.premierfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Edward Hahne Robert Hahne Pass Away Orem Funeral Service Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!