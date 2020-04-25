1939-2020
Our unforgettable husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend was released from this life on April 22, 2020. Robert Edward Hahne was born on May 12, 1939 to Leslie and Marian Hahne in Hailey, ID. He is preceded in death by both his parents and brother, Louis Rae Hahne, his daughter Jill Hahne Adams, infant children David, Mark and Rebecca Hahne.
Bob married his eternal sweetheart, Karen Weston in the Logan Temple on July 3, 1963. He is survived by his wife and 5 children, Craig (Arlana) Hahne, Ann (Brian) Kelly, Beth (Raynord) Cornelius, Jared (Katy) Hahne and Reed Hahne. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
Bob’s childhood was spent in Cedar City, UT. He graduated from Cedar High School and then joined the Utah Army National Guard and served honorably for 8 years. He graduated with an Associate’s degree from College of Southern Utah. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a mission in the North British Mission, England. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Utah State University. He met Karen Weston at USU and they married in July 1963. He completed a Masters degree in Civil Engineering at BYU. Even with a Master’s degree from BYU, he remained a true, blue Aggies fan.
After graduation he worked at Geneva Steel and then began work with the Army Corps of Engineers. After retirement from the Army Corps, Bob became a service missionary in the Church Land Acquisitions department. He, Karen and Reed were called to serve in the Nauvoo, IL mission. He cherished his time serving in Nauvoo. Bob enjoyed volunteering at the SCERA and Timpanogos Storytelling Festival. He also served as an ordinance worker in the Provo, Nauvoo and Timpanogos temples.
Bob was a storyteller. He loved talking to people and always had a “funny” to share. He was known to be a friend to everyone and always had a smile for others. He loved his family, the Church and his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a monitored viewing will be held Monday, April 26, 2020, at Premier Funeral Services in Orem, 10:00 am; allowing 9 people at a time into the viewing area. Graveside services will be held at Orem Cemetery, 1:00 pm; please follow social distancing guidelines.