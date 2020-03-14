1926-2020
Robert E. Parsons, age 93, passed away March 14, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 3, 1926 to Glen E. Parsons and M. Anne Engeman. He married Marilyn Marie Sabin August 23, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Prior to his marriage he served in the Navy during World War II. This was followed by a mission to New Zealand, graduation from BYU and then a call back into the military where he served as an Army Chaplain during the Korean War.
Always active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a Bishop, Counselor in the Stake Presidency, member of the Church Correlation Committee, and Patriarch. His teaching career began with the Seminaries and Institutes. After ten years he accepted a position in Religious Instruction at BYU where he taught for 27 years until his retirement in 1991. After his retirement he and his wife served two missions – first to England-Wales and a second mission to Hawaii. His hobbies included writing family history, reading, and birding. When younger, he enjoyed camping and hiking with his family.
He is survived by his seven children: Robert (Mary Ann) of Orem, Utah; Richard (Kim) of Draper, Utah; Matthew (Karen) of Orem, Utah; Lynn Marie Zemp (Gary) of Calgary, Alberta; Becky Schmutz (Steve) of Kaysville, Utah; Kathryn Christofferson of Houston, Texas; and Stephen (Adrienne) of Indianapolis, Indiana. He is also survived by 39 grandchildren and 67 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and his granddaughter Rebecca Pincock.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem. Attendance will be limited to family members. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery.
We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Emily for her tender care at the end of his life.