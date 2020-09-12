Robert H. Blackwell
1938 - 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, friend, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, passed peacefully due to incidence of age on September 7, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
Bob enjoyed life, especially wildlife, and the outdoors. His greatest love of animals was the gray wolf, and dogs. Bob spent most of his life in Provo and was very active in his faith and community. He held many positions in the church and on the high council, and he served on several service missions.
Bob loved sports, music, and making friends. While in high school, he sang in the choirs, played in the band and orchestra. His greatest love of music was the piano. He also loved photography.
Bob was born in Richfield, Utah to Harry and Virginia Blackwell, where he lived for three years prior to moving to Provo. He graduated from Provo High School in 1956, then attended Brigham Young University, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Zoology, followed by an M.S. degree in Zoology.
His professional career was at Thiokol Chemical Corporation, where he worked for two years prior to returning to Provo, where he accepted a teaching position at Utah Valley State College, where his tenure lasted for 38 years.
Most important to Bob was his family; he cherished and took good care of his wife of 56 years, three children, six grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. The second and third generation referred to Bob as grandpa.
Bob was married to his best friend, Brenda A. Blackwell in the Logan Temple on 28 August 1963. He is survived by his son Daniel (Lyndy), two brothers, Philip S. (Donna) and David H. (Elizabeth) Blackwell. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jett, Brayden, Schuylar, and Ryan Hudson. Taylor and Ashton Blackwell; and by three great-grandchildren, Emma, Gracie, and Tate Hudson. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Brenda, and two children Mychel Blackwell Hudson and Matthew Robert Blackwell.
Private family services will be Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, with a private family viewing prior. Family and friends may visit Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem, with military honors. A live webcast of the 11:00 a.m. service may be viewed online at www.walkersanderson.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Humane Society or one of Bob's favorites, Guide Dogs for the Blind https://www.guidedogs.com/support-gdb/donate.