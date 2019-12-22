1927-2019
Robert H. (Horton) Green passed away peacefully due to the complications of age, on December 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Robert made his debut at his grandparents’ ranch in Menan, Idaho on November 16, 1927 into the arms of his beloved parents Charles Wesley and Lola Leavitt Green. An adventurous young man, Bob enjoyed an active childhood in the majesty of the outdoors. His family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona right before he turned 14 and his adventures continued.
Robert enlisted in the US Navy at the tender age of 17 during WWII, following which he served a 30-month mission in Western Canada. After his mission Robert attended BYU where he gained not just a degree, but the love of his life— Irene Rowan. They wed in the Salt Lake Temple in1950, and spent 63 wonderful years together prior to her death in 2013. Bob’s blood ran blue as a true “Golden Cougar”. To say he was a BYU sports fanatic would be an understatement.
University of Utah Law School beckoned and following graduation, Bob and his burgeoning family moved to Phoenix AZ, where he practiced law—eventually forming the Robbins and Green Law Firm. Phoenix is where Bob raised his family, and with his wife enjoyed the best that life had to offer, serving and caring for others along the way. Robert was a devoted father to his children who survive him, Shauri Campbell (Tom) of Missouri City TX, Shelli Jones (Richard) of San Diego and Salt Lake City, Staci Skabelund (Doug) of Laveen AZ, and Robert H. Green, Jr. (Jenn) of Ahwatukee AZ.
Along with beloved wife Irene, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Susan, and his dear sisters Zara Faye Herbert, and Lucille Romney. He is also survived by his loving brothers Ronald Green (Bebe) of Palm Desert CA, Boyd Green (Sue) of Sequim WA, and Wesley Green (Susan) of McMinnville OR.
In addition, Bob adored his 18 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren who survive him.
A Celebration of Robert’s admirable life will be held on Monday December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Nelson Family Mortuary in Provo. There will be a family visitation beginning at 10:30 that morning. Bob will be buried alongside his cherished wife at the Provo City Cemetery. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word, and an exemplar of faith, kindness and integrity to all who were blessed to know him. He will be deeply missed. To share condolences visit: www.NelsonMortuary.com.