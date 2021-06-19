Robert J. Willes
Robert J. Willes son of Walter J. and Barbara Willes died May 19, 2021 in Neotsu, Oregon. Rob was born in Colorado September 19, 1964 and was adopted by Barbara and Jay at three months. He grew up in Orem going to Westmore School, Lakeside Jr, High and Mountain View High School. He was an Eagle Scout with his project on the corner of 8th Street and Orem Blvd. Rob graduated from Heating and Air Conditioning School in Phoenix, Arizona. He was the father of Kenya, Brandy, Emily, Jakson, and Logan. His ashes will be scattered over the Pheasant Ranch Rob, his dad, Jay, and Bob Hassell ran for many years.