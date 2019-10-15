1938-2019
Robert Jon Backman, 81, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home. He was born February 18, 1938 in La Junta, Colorado to George Andrew and Helen Guvney Christianson Backman. He attended schools in Payson, Utah, graduating from Payson High School in 1956. He received a Bachelor’s Degree at Brigham Young University and a Master’s Degree from University of Arizona. He served his country in the Army National Guard.
He married his sweetheart, Jane Jackson on June 2, 1967 in the Manti Utah Temple. They were dedicated to one another for 52 years and they found joy raising their family and making many precious memories. Family was very important to Bob and he made them his highest priority.
Bob taught at Granite High School for one year and returned home to teach at Spanish Fork High School for 28 years. Additionally, he served in Administration for nine years. During his career he touched many lives and his students knew of his care and concern for them. Bob also enjoyed working for Spanish Fork Parks and Recreation during the summers and was active within the community.
Bob loved to play basketball and participate in a variety of sports. He was very passionate about his gardening and his yard. Never a day was missed that he did not work his crossword puzzles. He loved BYU sports and was an avid fan. For many years one of Bob’s favorite pastimes was to go jogging in the mornings with his good friend Jack Swenson. They enjoyed great conversation on these jogs together.
Bob was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in any capacity, always serving faithfully. He was Bishop of the Spanish Fork 3rd Ward, and also enjoyed his service as Branch President at the Utah County Prison.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; children, Brad (Suanne) Backman, KeriLee (Steve) Dansie, and Michelle (Conley) Christensen; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pat Rathmann.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, George Backman; and a sister, Beverly Christeson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork 6th Ward Chapel, 585 N. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, October 16, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, and on Thursday morning at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com