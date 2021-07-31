Robert Ladd Moody

Provo, UT (84601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.