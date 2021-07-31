Robert Ladd Moody
1937 - 2021
Provo, Utah -- Robert Ladd Moody, 84, successfully graduated from his mortal journey on the morning of July 29, 2021 at his home with his beloved wife Kathy and daughter Andrea by his side. Robert (affectionately known as "Bobby" by his grandchildren, family, and friends), was born March 13, 1937 to Lowell Wilson Moody and Lillian May Bennett Moody in the kitchen of his grandfather's home in Deseret, Utah.
As a teenager, Robert began working at Finn's Restaurant in Salt Lake City where he became a master chef and baker. He graduated from East High School and was later called to serve an LDS mission in the Northern California Mission where he loved serving as a traveling elder. On August 8, 1960, Robert was married and sealed to his eternal companion Kathryn Carlston in the Salt Lake Temple.
Robert attended Brigham Young University and graduated from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law. He became a successful and well respected attorney and considered himself a "country lawyer." Robert was a great orator and accomplished trial attorney, but believed strongly in resolving matters in a civil and equitable manner. Throughout his life, he delighted in serving the down trodden and those he could help. He would often donate his time and work pro bono as well as bartering his work for all kinds of interesting goods and services, yet maintain a comfortable living for his wife and family.
In harmony with his desire and gift to serve, Robert had a strong testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ and the gospel and served faithfully in many church callings, including being a bishop after retiring to Arizona. He was particularly fond of serving as an ordinance worker in area temples where he proudly served.
Robert loved to golf with his sons and brother Merrill. He provided the opportunity, means, and support which became an early tradition of golf for his family which continues to be enjoyed and passed forward to the next generations. There are many fond memories playing rounds of golf with Bobby at Riverside Country Club and other world class courses.
Robert's passing is preceded by his father Lowell and mother Lillian. He is survived by his beautiful wife Kathryn C. Moody, children John Moody, Andrea Moody Roy, Spencer Moody, Beau Moody, and Chris Moody, as well as his beloved grandchildren, great-grand children and his brother Merrill G. Moody and sister Sylvia Williams.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and medical providers who attended to Robert over the course of the last five years as he endured open heart surgery, multiple back surgeries, and recent throat cancer treatments. We are so appreciative of the medical and attentive nursing care provided by the stroke unit at the Utah Valley Medical Center and the assistance provided by Utah Home Health & Hospice that permitted Bobby to be comfortably returned to his home in Provo for the last twelve hours of his life where he was able to be with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
To respect Robert's expressed wishes, a private family viewing and service will be held Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Nelson Family Mortuary. Interment will take place at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo, Utah. To honor and celebrate Robert's life, the family would like to invite extended family members, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances, to a special reception the evening of August 2, 2021. Please join us at the Riverside Country Club from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, 2701 N. University Ave, Provo, Utah.