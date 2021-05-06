Robert Louis Moorman
1932 - 2021
We could feel his smile from heaven. Robert Louis Moorman joined his sweetheart Pearl and mother Clara, on May 1, 2021.
The world became a brighter place on September 6, 1932. Bob, the gentle giant, was born to Clara Knight and Harold Moorman in Custer County, Nebraska. During a summer job in Yellowstone, Bob met Pearl Rowley, and the two married soon after. They were rarely apart. They settled their family in Provo, UT and have lived there since the 1970's.
Bob was a hard worker and ran several successful businesses-namely the Texaco gas station on University Ave, and Moorman Motors. Bob had a heart of gold, and would help anyone. He was a very proud Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Bob was a member of the Elks Club for many years.
Bob's greatest accomplishment was his 4 children, Suzanne Rich (Brian), Lori Briggs (John), Rick Moorman, and Doyle Moorman (Julie). He adored his 36 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may call at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah, Friday, May 7, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.