Robert Manookin

1941 — 2020
Robert Park Manookin Jr., devoted husband, dedicated father of 9 children (and spouses), 8 stepchildren (and spouses), beloved grandfather of 52, and great-grandfather of 22, passed away peacefully July 17, 2020 in Genola, Utah.
He will be dearly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Jan, his family, and all who loved and admired him. He was preceded in death by his beloved companions, Susie and Shirley.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have shared memories and offered condolences at this time. Because of current pandemic restrictions, a private family service will be held July 25, 2020 at the Genola Cemetery. Masks respectfully requested. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Humanitarian Aid (philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org). A link to view the services on Zoom is provided at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.