Robert Ray Proctor, 85, of Pleasant Grove passed away Friday, April 2nd, 2021. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Pleasant Grove West Stake Chapel, 56 South 1300 West, Pleasant Grove with a viewing from 10:00 - 10:45 am prior to the services. Family and friends may also attend an evening viewing Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Due to Covid 19 concerns, please wear a mask and social distance. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary found at www.olpinmortuary.com.