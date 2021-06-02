Robert Sherman Robinson
1948 - 2021
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Robert Sherman Robinson, age 73, passed away May 28th in Provo, Utah. Sherm (Robbie) Robinson was born April 27th, 1948, in American Fork, Utah. He was the youngest of three children born to Sherman Dallas and Doris Cunningham Robinson.
God played a role in Sherm's life from the beginning. His mom's pregnancy was full of complications and many thought she wasn't going to be able to carry him full term. She pleaded with Heavenly Father to intervene and promised if He allowed them both to live, she would raise Sherm to serve Him. Sherm's life was a fulfillment of that prayer as he served the Lord in many capacities including Bishop, Stake President, High Councilman, Open House Chairmen for the Mt. Timpanogos Utah Temple, MTC Branch President, High Priest Group Leader, and most recently teaching the high school age youth. Sherm was a master teacher and communicator. Many came to know gospel truths because of his unique perspective on life and ability to use words that both invited the Spirit and caused people to see things in a new way. Sherm was also a natural-born leader. In addition to his many church leadership positions, Sherm also served his community as a member of the American Fork Arts Council, on the district level of the Boy Scouts of America, and served on IHC's Urban South Region Governing Board.
Sherm attended Brigham Young University for his undergraduate in business and then master's degree in communications. While there, he was formally introduced to his sweetheart, Barbara Jensen, when he sat by her in a religion class. After dating for three years, they were married for time and all eternity in the Provo Utah Temple on September 30th, 1976. During their 44 years of marriage, they had six children: Anna, Cynthia (deceased), Katie, Ellen, Lindsey, and Alex. Sherm loved planning family vacations to Lake Powell and California, listening to traveling music, going on long drives, and reading a good book. Of all the callings and titles Sherm had, none were more meaningful to him than those related to family. Sherm loved his wife deeply, cherished his kids, and adored his grandchildren.
In his youth, Sherm had many boyhood adventures and enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and friends. Sherm was a proud Eagle Scout and often talked about attending the National Boy Scout Jamboree at the World's Fair. After graduating American Fork High School in 1966 where he was student body president, Sherm served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in New Zealand, specifically on the Cook Islands, speaking Mauri. Sherm had many spiritual experiences on his mission and throughout his life that he frequently shared. Sherm had the best stories. It was tradition for family and friends to gather at the Robinson home on Sundays and holidays where lots of time was spent around the large kitchen table eating good food, sharing life experiences, talking about the gospel, asking questions, and mostly just enjoying each other's company. Relationships were of paramount importance to Sherm.
Sherm's introduction to the family milling business began at age nine when his dad would take him to the mill to ensure everything was in order. Little by little he learned the ins and outs of the business under his dad's tutelage. When he became president of the company, Sherm continued many of these "ways of doing things" passed down from his dad while still being innovative. A great source of pride for Sherm was knowing that Lehi Roller Mills was (and is) one of the last operating small mills in the United States. Sherm also took great pride in his belief that he wasn't just milling great flour, he was helping to develop great people. Over the years, Sherm helped hundreds of young men and women achieve their long-term goals. Under his direction he grew the business and pioneered a line of baking mixes with the help of his wife, Barbara. He developed close relationships with key customers like Harman's Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise, local businesses, and farmers. Over 300 years of milling heritage came to an honorable end with his retirement on December 31, 2020.
Sherm was passionate about life. He was a voracious reader and had an insatiable love for good music. He always studied things out in his mind before making a decision. He was incredibly generous, fiercely loyal, believed in and practiced grace, and overall was an unforgettable man. He will be dearly missed.
Sherm is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his five children, Anna (Rob) McNeel, Katie (Kent) Page, Ellen (Trent) Baggaley, Lindsey (Jeff) Tims, and Alex (Madison) Robinson; his 17 grandkids and many nieces and nephews.
He is now reunited with his parents (Sherman D. and Doris Robinson), daughter (Cynthia), brother (George Gary Robinson), and sister (Connie Smith) and other dear family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday, June 3rd, and Friday, June 4th, 10-11:30 am at the American Fork Utah North Stake Center, 975 North 60 East. Funeral services will also be at the stake center beginning at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 4th, and will be accessible via YouTube link published on Wing Mortuary's Obituary page. Interment will be at the American Fork Cemetery.