Robert Wells Wentz
1936 - 2020
Robert "Wells" Wentz of Spanish Fork was born Dec. 15, 1936, in Orem, Utah, to Charles Mastin Wentz & Belva Hills Wentz. He passed away at his home Aug. 18, 2020. The 6th of 9 children, he had 7 sisters (Myrtle, Belva, AnnJanet, Charlene, Donna, Marie, Ruth) and one older brother (Charles).
They lived in Vineyard and moved to Mapleton when Wells was about the age of 12. He attended Springville High where he met & later married Deanna Lucinda Gillies on Dec 10, 1953. They had 3 sons, Robert Wells Wentz Jr., Steven Gillies Wentz, & Ronald Mastin Wentz (Delly) and divorced in 1959.
He joined the US Air Force during the Korean War, serving 4 years, earning the rank of Staff Sargent as a Supply Officer. His time was mostly spent in Harlingen, Texas, and Cheyenne, Wyo. After his discharge from the Air Force he attended BYU where he met Betty Louise Wentz of Yuba City, CA., and married a year later on April 1, 1961. He graduated in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Bus. Mgt.
They have 6 children: Robin Page Allred (Carl), Granite Ranch, Utah; Kimberly Val Williams (Mont), Spanish Fork Utah; Utahna Myree Jessop (Shem), Rocky Ridge, Utah; Race Wells Wentz (Marci), Pl. Grove Utah; Banner Lane Wentz (Autumn), Nephi, Utah; Christian Colt Wentz (Nikki), Nampa, Idaho.
After graduating from BYU Wells went back in the Air Force as a commissioned officer and retired with the rank of Major. During the Vietnam War he served as a navigator in the C-47 and received many medals & commendations, the highest being the Distinguished Flying Cross which is awarded for "heroism & extraordinary achievement in aerial flight". After the war he served as Chief of Intelligence for the 466 Tactical Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base.
As a youth he earned his Eagle Scout at the youngest age ever at the time, later serving as Scout Master. His passion for life included raising and training Arabian horses, hunting with a bow and rifle, competing in archery tournaments, hand carving leather, and making saddles. He was a gun enthusiast, and very vocal on his Constitutional & conservative political rights & views. He was an avid reader - Louis L'Amour being his favorite author.
Wells is survived by wife Betty, 7 children, 30 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 babies (Robert and Steven), 1st wife Deanna, 4 sisters (Myrtle, Belva, AnnJanet, & Charlene) and brother Charles.
There will be a celebration of his life the evening of Aug. 24th from 6 to 8pm at the Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South, Springville, Utah. Graveside services will be at the Provo City Cemetery Aug 25th at 9am with full military honors by The American Legion and a Fly Over by Hill Air Force Base.