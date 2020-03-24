1943 - 2020
Robert William Warren, 76, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and most cherished title “Grandpa Bob” passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Bob was born and raised with his 3 brothers in Toledo, Ohio. He married Pamela Redd on September 17, 1966 and they had one daughter, Gail Lynn Warren (Jex).
Having served and completed a military obligation in the Ohio National Guard, Bob later joined the US Army. He retired at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 1995 with 20 years of service as a medical lab tech and nuclear medicine technologist in various duty stations throughout the US. He and Pam moved to Provo in 2000, where Bob was employed at Utah Valley Hospital.
Bob is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter Gayle (Bill) Jex, grandchildren Brody, Kennedy, and Carter, brothers David and Dale and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Dennis. Bob will be most remembered for his love for his family, "little drives," corny one-line jokes, and his love for nature and Michigan vacations. Private services will be held at a later date. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.