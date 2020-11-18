Roberta Joy Jones
Roberta Joy Jones passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 86. Roberta enjoyed being called by her middle name, Joy, as that name reflected her zest for life. Her strong will, born of a beautiful mind and an indomitable spirit, served her well as she battled with, and overcame, life's obstacles. Her decision to tint her hair red continuously for 60 years provided an outward sign of her inward fire and determination.
She battled and overcame polio as a young girl. Her young married life took her to Georgia, Panama, Washington and Alaska before returning to her native Oregon. For a time, she was a single working mother of five children, all under the age of 12. Her steadiness righted life's ship for them. After moving for a time to New York and then New Jersey, she moved to Utah to be close to her children, who had all attended college at BYU or Ricks and her grandchildren.
Here she met Richard Jones. They were married in 1986. Roberta served a Family History mission with Richard in the Alabama-Birmingham and Florida-Tallahassee missions from 2001-2003. Upon completion of their mission, Roberta and Richard moved to Vancouver, WA and began serving as Temple workers in the Portland, Oregon temple. That service continued for 15 years until they relocated to Utah in 2018.
Roberta's legacy of courage, strength and service will forever be an example worthy of emulation by her five children: Dianne (Tom Kanary), Ken (Luz Rugamas), Roger (Laura Atkinson), Gloria (Jenn Child), and Keith (Lillian Montes), her 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
A family visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 prior to a private family funeral. Interment will be in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Camp Williams at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.