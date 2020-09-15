Roberts Reed Call
1932 - 2020
Roberts Reed Call passed away with his daughters by his side on September 5, 2020.
He was born on October 29, 1932 in Malad, Idaho to Maude Irene Williams and Bertis Dee Call. He was named Roberts after B.H. Roberts, his great-great-uncle who was a General Authority for the church.
Reed graduated from Malad High School in 1950. He was an Eagle Scout and a Seminary graduate and served 2 two-year Stake missions. He went to BYU from 1950-1953 and then was accepted to Dental school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1957.
From 1955-1957 he served with the U.S. Public Health Service in the Coast Guard in Alameda, California, Where he met his wife Carolyn. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple June 27, 1960. They made their home in Concord, California and had 5 children.
He practiced dentistry for 20 years in Concord. While there he served in the Stake High Council for 5 years and was Bishop of the Concord, California 2nd Ward for 9 years. They moved to Provo, Utah where he practiced dentistry for an additional 35 years. Roberts Reed Call was known for his strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his love for his family and this country.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Maude Irene Williams, and his father, Bertis Dee Call, and his brothers Dee Williams Call, Max Lee Call, and Bertis Darrell Call. He is survived by sisters Anna Lou Peterson, Lois Jean Laws and Carolyn Irene Williams; his children: Christopher Call, Brenda Dunkley (Dbrav), Jennifer Hekking (Robert), Stephanie Bradshaw (Mike) and Jon Richard Call (Charity); his 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Built to fight CF" contact builttofightcf@gmail.com.