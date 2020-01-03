1943-2019
Roderick George Sayers, age 76, went home to his Heavenly Father, mother, father, and sister on December 31, 2019. He was a Provo Temple worker for more than 20 years. He had a great love for studying the scriptures and sharing his knowledge. He was a teller of stories with many memories to share. Nature and a love of animals were his treasures. A family visitation will be held on January 11, 2019 at 9:45 am, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am, at the Kolob 10th ward building, 2557 Dalton Drive, Springville, Utah. Please visit www.legacyfunerals.com for more information.