1934-2019
Rodney Ren Hatch, 85, of Spanish Fork passed away on August 15, 2019.
He was born in Salem, Utah August 11, 1934 to Leonard R Hatch and Marjorie (Keele) Hatch.
He attended BYU 1953-1954 for a degree in electrical engineering.
He served in the U.S Army station in Alaska 1955-1958.
He worked at United States Steel (Geneva) from 1958 until 1987.
He then was a custodian at the Brockbank Elementary School in Spanish Fork for many years.
Rodney enjoyed fishing, cross stitching and gardening, he spent countless hours outside tending to the yard.
He married Delrae (Thomas) Hatch August 12, 1958.
He is survived by his wife, and their two children, Janelle Nichols of Tremonton, Utah and Tony (Connie) Hatch of Mount Pleasant, Utah. He has 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Robert Hatch, and one sister LaRue Hatch Sheriden.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday August 19, 2019 at the Spanish Fork 2nd Ward Chapel, 541 West Center Street.
Family and friends may visit Sunday, August 18, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Mortuary 187 South Main Spanish Fork, and at the church on Monday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Cemetery in Spanish Fork, Utah.
Condolences may be expressed at www.walkerobits.com.