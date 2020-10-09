Roland Kendal Oldroyd Oct 9, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roland Kendal Oldroyd Roland Kendal Oldroyd, age 81 of Springville, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary, www.wheelermortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roland Kendal Oldroyd Pass Away Mortuary Wheeler Age Direction See what people are talking about at The Community Table!