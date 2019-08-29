Roland Melvin (Ron) Nelson

1928-2019
Nelson, Roland Melvin (Ron), age 90, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Ron was a graduate of American Fork High school in 1946, and he received his BS in Chemistry from Brigham Young University. He served as a Private first class in the US Army from 1945-1947. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he served 5 missions in the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. He loved to do genealogy and compile the life stories of his ancestors.
Ron loved the outdoors and the family cabin, which he built, in Island Park, Idaho. He loved fishing, hunting, and being outdoors with his children, and grandchildren. To him, everything was beautiful. Ron was also an expert wood worker. He made several beautiful wood carvings, which he gave to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty, his five children, 17 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Berg Orem Chapel, 500 North State Street, Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10-10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Orem City Cemetery.