Roland Rice
1935 - 2021
Roland passed away peacefully at home March 24. He was born October 20, 1935 to William and Alice Grace Baxter Rice. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Cossel Rice, his 4 children, Susie (Darryl) Root, Farron (Lubouv), Aaron (Brandy), Cory (Courtney), and many grandchildren and great-grand children. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings.
Roland spent his life helping others: strangers on the street, neighbors, co-workers, patients at the State Hospital, youth, and of course his own children and wife. He was a father to over 50 foster children, caring for each as his own. He was a remarkable person providing examples to his children on how to be a responsible adult, husband, father and how to achieve joy by caring about and assisting others.
He served as a temple worker, scout master, missionary, and various other callings in his church. He cared very much about his fellow workers at the wastewater treatment plant where he retired developing safety procedures to protect them. He was a very talented gardener, handyman, cook and had a great sense of humor.
He will be greatly missed but we are so grateful he will be back with his parents and siblings and we will be able to be with him again.
There will be no funeral services as his wish was to donate his body to the University of Utah for research and for the family to instead celebrate his life by having a beach party in San Diego.