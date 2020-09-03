Roland Simmons Hamilton
1929 - 2020
Roland Simmons Hamilton, our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Spanish Fork, Utah. Roland was born April 24, 1929 in Spanish Fork to Calvin Dwight and Anne Simmons Hamilton. He attended schools in Spanish Fork, graduating from Spanish Fork High School in 1947. Roland earned a Bachelor's of Education from Brigham Young University, later going on to complete his Master's degree.
Roland was drafted into the United States Army and served his country as an artillery unit radio operator in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He mastered Morse Code during his service and loved showing off his Morse Code knowledge by reciting the Alphabet for his kids and grandkids.
Roland married LaRae Jex on January 19, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple and together, raised four children. One of his greatest accomplishments in life was being an educator - in and out of the classroom, serving his family and community. He loved hearing from his former students as well as teachers who worked under him during his time as a Principal. Roland performed many quiet acts of service over the years and had many talents. He was an outstanding athlete, expert gardener, avid outdoorsman, and craftsman. Roland was a competitor in everything he did, winning Yard of the Week too many times to count. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and hosting parties with LaRae in their beautiful yard.
Roland was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many capacities. His favorite being home teaching.
He is survived by his children: Craig Roland (Melanie) Hamilton, Spanish Fork, Sharla Rae (Charles) Patterson, Tempe, AZ, Rand Layne (Kandace) Hamilton, Spanish Fork, and Lori Ann Hamilton, of Spanish Fork along with siblings, Blair Hamilton and Ramona Rust. He also leaves behind 12 beloved grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren whom he adored. Roland was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, a daughter-in-law, Susan, and siblings, Gordon, Mildred, Eleanor, Elaine, and Baby Mae.
Funeral services and interment will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Spanish Fork Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, the family respectfully asks that they please not hug, but reserve hugs for a later date, when CoVid-19 is better under control. If you are joining us and wish to sit, please bring a chair. Masks are required. Thank you!