Rollan Phil Masterson
Rollan Phil Masterson was born on June 11, 1934 in Kanab, UT to Mabel Cram and Rollan Arasmus Masterson. Phil passed away quietly at home on January 13, 2021 with loved ones by his side. He was the second son of nine children: Foster, Wayne, Royce, Roma Janssen, Fred, Pam Hubbard, Steve, and Mary Andreasen. Phil served in the army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Tina Dirkmat in 1959 and had two children: Jamie (Jim) Parker and Brandon (Nicole). He later married Carol Lynn Rawlings and had three more children: Lynn, Sherry (Rob) Hunter, and Tana (Lois). Carol and Phil recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. He leaves behind a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Services will be held January 19th at Wing Mortuary: 118 East Main Lehi, Utah 84043. A viewing will be held at 12 - 1:00 with funeral services to follow. The link to view the live stream of the service for those unable to attend in person is on the Wing Mortuary Facebook page. Interment at Lindon City Cemetery. Due to mortuary policy at this unprecedented time, masks and social distancing will be required.