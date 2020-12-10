Roma Kenney Taylor
1928 - 2020
Provo/Bicknell, Utah - Our sweet mother, Roma Ellett Kenney Taylor, age 92, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at her home in Provo, Utah. She was born September 22, 1928, to Joseph Alonzo Ellett and La Verda Marie Rasmussen, in Salina, Utah. She married Raldon Clin "Buck" Kenney, February 5, 1949, in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was solemnized in the American Fork LDS Temple April 5, 2001. Buck passed away August 2, 2001. She married Ross Duncan "Dunk" Taylor on September 20, 2003, in Bicknell, Utah. Dunk passed away March 17, 2014.
Roma was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served as Junior Sunday School Coordinator, Boy Scout Leader, Primary President, Young Ladies teacher, and Visiting Teacher.
Roma worked for doctor's offices in Pleasant Grove, Utah, for 37 years. She was known and loved by many throughout her career. She retired at the age of 72.
Roma loved fishing on the east end of Boulder Mountain in Wayne County and fishing at Strawberry Reservoir where she and Buck worked at the Strawberry Bay Marina together. She loved camping and deer hunting with family and friends. She bowled in the Nationals for 35 years with her best friend Millie Gren. She was able to take some wonderful trips with Millie and her bowling friends.
Roma is survived by her sons; Joseph and Connie Kenney; Orem, Garth and Jann Kenney, Payson; David and Kathryn Kenney, Springville; Dana and Lesa Kenney, Pleasant Grove; 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; stepchildren; DeRae and Robert Fillmore, William Charles and Cherlyn Taylor, all of Fremont; Kerry and Barbara Taylor, SLC; DeLores and Jerry Jumper, Akum, CA; Riley and Joni Taylor, Bicknell; Julius Chavez;18 step-grandchildren, 31 step-great grandchildren; sisters and brothers: Maurine and Bob Winters, SLC; Janett and Doug Morrell, Central Valley; Gary (deceased) and Cindy Ellett, Bicknell; Catherine and Dwight Mielke, Loa; Rodney Ellett, Bicknell; Val Gene and Sharla Chappell, Richfield; Don (Deceased) and Marsha Chappell, Loa; Ardis (Norman, deceased) Christensen, Escalante;
Roma was preceded in death by her husbands, Buck Kenney and Dunk Taylor; brother and sister-in-law, Lane and Peggy Ellett; brother Gary Ellett; step-brothers, Keith Chappell, George Chappell and Don Chappell.
We are very sorry to say, due to Corona Virus restrictions, we will be having private service in Bicknell under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
If you would like to leave condolences or memories, please do so at: