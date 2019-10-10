1922-2019
Our loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Ronald Ernest Davis, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 97. Ron was born January 3, 1922 in Salem, Utah to Ernest Edwin and Ivy Charity Cloward Davis. He lived in Salem during his youth and graduated from Spanish Fork High School. He later attended Brigham Young University.
Ron served in the United States Army during World War II, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. He had a special love for his country and the freedom it represents.
He married Lorraine Davis, the love of his life, on November 6, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with three children and together they enjoyed many happy memories.
Ron worked as an insurance salesman, Water Master, and also worked for BYU. He was a 50-year member of the Diamond Fork Riding Club, serving as Drill Master, and President, and was recently inducted into the Diamond Fork Riding Club Hall of Fame. He was a member of The American Legion for over 70 years.
He enjoyed his horse, dogs, gardening, baseball, and one of the saddest days of his life was giving up his horse. Ron had many great friends over the years with whom he shared outings, hunting trips, rides, and special occasions. But his greatest love of all was his family. A dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ron served in many callings including the Bishopric. He loved his church service.
He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Craig) Moffat, Salt Lake City, Utah, Dennis Ronald (Jan) Davis, Oakley, Idaho, Roger Lee (Geena) Davis, Spanish Fork, Utah; 9 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Lorraine Davis; parents, Ernest and Ivy Davis; and a grandson, Aaron Davis, who died in infancy.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers at The Abbington Care Center in Mapleton and Tender Care Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.