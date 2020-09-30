Ronald Clark Robertson
1934 - 2020
Ronald Clark Robertson, 86, a long time Moab resident, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ronald was born in Provo Utah August 24, 1934 to Joseph Clark and Dorothy Bray Robertson. As a young child he and his favorite horse Rex spent their time helping out with his families sheep outfit. He met his forever sweetheart Joyce Hoover he was 16 years old and they married one and a half years later. From this union came 5 beautiful children, Morgan Clark, Randall Kim, Cindy Kay Brewer (Corky), Todd Ralph (Kelly), and Travis Rex (RayeLyne).
They moved to Moab in September of 1969 to manage the Travelodge and Golden Stake restaurant. Eventually they purchased the hotel and restaurant in 1977. They sold that and purchased another restaurant that they named JR's, eventually adding on a motel of the same name, although he always loved his sheep herding days and spoke of them often.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Clark, and Dorothy Robertson, his sons Morgan Clark, Randall Kim, and Todd Ralph and his brother Wayne Robertson.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, 2 children Cindy (Corky) Brewer of Moab and Travis (RayeLyne) Robertson of Moab, and his sister Tamara Larsen and 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be Thursday October 1, 2020 from 6:30-8 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Locust Lane, another viewing to be held Saturday October 2nd from 10-11am followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the same Church. Interment will be Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am in Provo City Cemetery.