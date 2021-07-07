Ronald DeMar Carroll
Ronald DeMar Carroll, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 30th, 2021.
Ron was born January 4th, 1937, in Midvale, UT., to DeMar Kartchner Carroll and Marjorie Helen Brady. He married Marcia Moss on November 11, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple.
He served in the Utah National Guard 1457th Engineering Battalion. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.
Ron worked at Hercules, Geneva Steel and retired from U.D.O.T.
Ron is survived by his children, Curtis (Annette) Carroll, Corinn (Mike) Brocious, Angela (Bryan) Tamietti, Russel (Jodi) Carroll. 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and siblings Dale (Bonnie), Kent (Kathy) Karen, LaMar (Jill). Proceeded in death by his wife, parents, brother Kay, and grandson.
The Family would like to thank Dignity Hospice, Canyon Breeze Senior Living and Beehive Senior Care, and ward members.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 9th, 2021, at the 10th ward chapel, located at 507 W. 700 N., American Fork. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30 am-10:45 am at the same location. Burial will be at the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory on Ron's tribute wall at www.andersonmortuary.com.