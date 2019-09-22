1943-2019
Ronald Earl Mason, 75, of Payson, Utah passed away peacefully at home September 14, 2019.
Ron was born in Spanish Fork, Utah to Leo John Mason and Helen Mason. He married Linda (Bona) Mason in August of 1966 and together they had five children.
Ron served in the United States Navy. He was a hard worker, a loyal friend, and the best dad.
He was an avid gardener. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, and spent many summers with his family on vacations.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, and his children, Ronda, Boyd, Brent, Rian, Alicia, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his brother Rick Mason and sister Patricia Collings.
We will be holding a Celebration of Life in Ron’s honor on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Mason family residence at 9289 S. 3550 West, Payson, Utah, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
