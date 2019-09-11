Ronald Ellis Wilson, 69, passed away September 8, 2019 in Orem, Utah. He was born July 16, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ruby Hartvigsen and Robert Folsom Wilson. He spent most of his childhood in Bountiful, Utah with his three sisters and two brothers. He served an LDS mission in Argentina after which he completed a degree at Brigham Young University. Ron created, led, and was involved with many businesses throughout his career.
Ron’s greatest love was his family. He married Connie Worthington on March 7, 1980 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four children: Alicia Mahoney (Daniel), Adriane Wilson, Stefan Wilson, and Alexis Davis (Ricks); and four grandchildren. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time and traveling with his family. Ron had many hobbies; he loved airplanes, flying, and anything to do with electronics. He will be remembered for his spirit of innovation and exploration, whether it was building businesses with his associates or model rockets with his grandkids.
Ron was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He happily served in many callings. Ron was a good and kind man and went out of his way to engage with and serve others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruby Wilson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m. at 1505 North 130 East Timberwolf Trail, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held Thursday, September 12 from 6 to 8p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah and Friday, September 13 from 9:30 to 10:30a.m. at the church at 1505 North 130 East Timberwolf Trail, Orem, Utah. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.