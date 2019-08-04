1944-2019
Ronald Paul Farrell of Provo, Utah passed away July 27, 2019. Born August 6, 1944 to Eugene Debs Farrell and Ruby Lucille Farrell.
Raised in Orem, Ron, served in the Vietnam War. He was a loving Son, Dad, Brother, and an especially great friend.
He is survived by his son Rondell Farrell and sister Joan Pace; and is preceded in death by his parents, sister Eyvlen Boen, brother Delbert Farrell and wife Pam Farrell.
Services were held Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. 1 p.m. Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Military honors for Ron will be at 1 p.m. on the north lawn of the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home.