Rosalba Albarran Prince (Rosa)
Rosalba Albarran Prince (Rosa), 66, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Salem, UT on February 17, 2021 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Rosa was born on November 28, 1954 in the mountain city of Zitacuaro, in the Mexican state of Michoacan, to Antonio Albarran and Maria Elena Leon. About the time she was 14, her family moved to Mexico City where she spent the remainder of her childhood working from this young age to contribute to the family. After a long and hard early life in Mexico, she immigrate to Utah during the early 1980s. She eventually made her way to Lincoln County, Nevada, where she met James Prince and married June of 1992. In the summer of 2005, she moved to Salem, UT, where she would spend the remainder of her years as an incredible mother, grandmother, and homemaker.
Rosa spent her free time crocheting, sewing, gardening, and giving service. She was the ultimate caregiver to her children, grandchildren, and even the neighbor children. There was no sacrifice too great to help those around her. She loved to garden and had a special love for her rose bushes. She took great pride in her independence and accomplishments. She lived life the way she wanted to and touched the lives of many with her sweet and gentle soul.
She is survived by her children: Luis, Cynthia, and Ivan Ortiz, and Ross Prince, 9 grandchildren, and brother Javier Albarran. She is preceded in death by her husband James Prince, parents Antonio Albarran and Maria Elena Leon, brothers Antonio, Alvaro, and Angel Albarran, and her sisters Blanca and Teresa Albarran.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 22nd, at 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 60 South Main Street, Salem, UT, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:45am-10:45am. Interment will take place at the Salem City Cemetery.
